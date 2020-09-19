Nsfas, Neawu to continue wage negotiations

Nehawu wants an 8% salary increase for workers but the financial aid scheme offered a 4.3% increase.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Nsfas said it plans to continue discussions with trade union Nehawu in a bid to resolve the current wage negotiation deadlock between the two parties.

Nsfas is a R35 billion state-funded support programme for marginalised students.

The union wants an 8% salary increase for workers but the financial aid scheme offered a 4.3% increase.

Nehawu threatened to protest next week if it doesn’t get its way and the South African Students Congress said it will join the union in solidarity.

However, Sasco’s Buthanani Thobela said, they want a leadership overhaul at the institution – accusing current administrators of corruption.

“We call for a proper account at Nsfas and clear business lifeline.”

Meanwhile, Nsfas says it will seek guidance from National Treasury on its next move regarding salary increment demands at the institution.

