Gender commission investigates Ndlozi over tweet on harassment of eNCA journo

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is investigating a complaint against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi over his remarks following an altercation between the red berets and a female journalist earlier this month.

Ndlozi came under fire for defending party members who were caught on video manhandling eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana, who was trying to cover the EFF’s Clicks shutdown outside a mall in the Western Cape.

• Ndlozi apologises for his comments on the harassment of eNCA journalist

The incident sparked widespread outrage with many alleging that the action constituted harassment. However, Ndlozi defended the members, saying the group was “merely touching” Hejana when they refused to let her cover the demonstration.

CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi said the commission received an official complaint and would investigate Ndlozi.

“This follows his utterances that he made and posted on his Twitter timeline. We have also noted that he has apologised about his comments. However, our internal processes as a Commission for Gender Equality will continue as such,” Baloyi said.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) had since condemned the treatment of Hejana, saying it was appalling and misogynistic.

