Gauteng transport unit arrests 4 people for taxi violence related killings

The group is also believed to be linked to various taxi violence shootings and the murder of taxi bosses and operators.

Operation Fiela moves in to quell Langa taxi violence after a shooting incident left two taxi drivers dead and nine commuters injured. Picture: SAPS.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Public Transport Intervention Unit arrested four suspects involved in alleged taxi violence murders and cash in transit heists across Johannesburg.

It’s understood the suspects aged between 29 and 35 were arrested on Friday in Cleveland and Benoni for charges ranging from the illegal possession of firearms and live ammunition.

The group is also believed to be linked to various taxi violence shootings and the murder of taxi bosses and operators.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

