Family of slain Dr Abdulhay Munshi say they won’t rest until justice prevails

JOHANNESBURG - While police have been tight-lipped on their investigation into the murder of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, the slain doctor’s family on Saturday said they would not rest until justice prevailed.

Munshi was gunned down in Orange Grove earlier this week. His death sparked outrage in the healthcare community.

His cousin and family speakerphone, Goolam Hoosen, called for swift action against those involved.

“There is a case that has been opened and police must investigate all matter before them, and that is what our expectation is. We can’t speculate [and] we have no authority to go and investigate or do anything else. Right now, we are just grieving the devastating loss that we’ve had,” Hoosen said.



The 57-year-old doctor was a co-accused in a medical negligence case alongside Dr Peter Beale.

The pair were charged with culpable homicide following the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

Prosecutor Mohammadh Sayed said his legal team would still forge ahead with the legal action against the doctors.

