Electricity supply in Delmas threatened by transformer fire

JOHANNESBURG - An Eskom transformer in Delmas, Mpumalanga is on fire, threatening to affect electricity supply to scores of residents in the area.

Images posted on social media show flames and smoke billowing from the transformer.

The cause of the blaze is still unclear but Eskom says its teams are already on site.

