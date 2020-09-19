Don’t expect much from ANC, says analyst as Gauteng PEC meets this weekend

The PEC is meeting this weekend to consider the report by the provincial integrity commission (PIC) relating to a R125 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo on Saturday said nothing much could be expected from the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng.

In its reports, the commission found that Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku failed to practice adequate oversight of the PPE contracts awarded by the Department of Health.

Masuku, his wife Loyiso, and the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko were implicated in the alleged fraudulently awarded tender.

It is understood that the PIC made damning allegations against Masuku, his wife, and Diko.

Teffo said nothing could be expected from the deliberations.

“It is difficult to take a firm decision that may not be perceived to be factional. Perhaps depending on the strength of one’s faction, one might fall or one might raise,” he said.



It was reported that Masuku had written a letter to the PIC objecting to its findings, saying in his view the findings did not take into consideration the facts put before the commission.

