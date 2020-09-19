20°C / 22°C
Bheki Cele intensifies hunt for Charl Kinnear’s killers in CT

Cele says if needs be, extra manpower will be brought in to assist with the investigation.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele releases the first quarter crime statistics for 2020/2021 at a media briefing on 14 August 2020. Picture: GCIS
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said South African Police Services (SAPS) senior officers were roped in to track down the killers of Western Cape top cop Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday afternoon.

The police minister said he discussed the incident with President Cyril Ramaphosa and stressed the serious nature of Kinnear’s killing.

Cele, who arrived in Cape Town on Saturday morning, said officers briefed him regarding the incident.

He said he’ll meet with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole to discuss the matter.

Cele says if needs be, extra manpower will be brought in to assist with the investigation.

