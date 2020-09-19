Calls to expedite the probe into CT top cop Charl Kinnear’s murder

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town community is in shock after, Charl Kinnear, a well-respected police officer was gunned down.

Kinnear was shot dead near his home in Bishop Lavis on Friday.

The police investigator probed many high-profile cases over the years.

These include extortion matters involving suspected Cape Town underworld figures.

The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum's Graham Lindhorst said he doesn't believe the shooting was random.

Lindhorst said Kinnear had a target on his back adding that the police knew about this.

“His life was under threat constantly. There was a guy picked up a few months ago with a grenade in front of his house.”

He said such attacks on police can't be tolerated.

“What happened to this officer is unacceptable and we will seek answers.”

It's unclear who's responsible for the shooting.

