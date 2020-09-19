Bheki Cele to visit slain top CT cop Charl Kinnear’s family

National Police Commissioner Kehla Sithole instructed authorities to activate the 72-hour action plan to trace and arrest those responsible for the killing.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit the family of prominent anti-gang unit officer Charl Kinnear after he was gunned down outside his home on Friday.

The plan will allow for the mobalisation of crucial departments including crime intelligence, the Hawks and forensic experts.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is calling on anyone with information related to the murder of an officer in Harare to notify the police.

Thabile Mapoma was shot while sitting in his car in his driveway on Thursday morning.

The MEC's spokesperson Cayla Murray said, “Mr Fritz condemns the killing of Thabile Maponma.”

Mapoma leaves behind his wife and four children after working at the Harare Police Station for close to two decades.

Just last month, another police officer was killed in Langa. He worked at the Athlone Police Station.

The 39-year-old father of three was on his way home when he was shot and killed.

