Bandile Masuku’s future uncertain as Gauteng ANC meet

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng is expected to meet this weekend to consider the report by the integrity commission relating to a multimillion-rand COVID-19 PPE tender.

In its reports, the commission found that Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku failed to practice adequate oversight of the PPE contracts awarded by the department.

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband, were implicated in the alleged fraudulently awarded tender.

The report will be considered this weekend.

Also, on the agenda will be the future of Masuku, his wife and Diko.

The PIC has reportedly made damning allegations against the trio, but the details of the findings are yet to be made public.

It’s also reported that Masuku wrote a letter to the PIC objecting to its findings.

Masuku argued that the findings don’t take into consideration the facts put before the PIC.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

