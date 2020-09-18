Woman fatally shot in Grabouw, Western Cape

It's believed the incident occurred close to the N2 Highway earlier on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been shot and killed in the Western Cape town of Grabouw.



Western Cape police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police are investigating a case surrounding a shooting event that left a woman fatally wounded in Grabouw the circumstances around the incident are being investigated and no one has been arrested at this stage.”

