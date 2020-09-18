Dlamini-Zuma: Thanks to the sacrifices of all, SA now ready for lockdown level 1

Dlamini Zuma, who is the custodian of the state of disaster as Cogta Minister, made the remarks at a media briefing on Friday to give clarity on the level one regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the country made sufficient progress in fighting COVID-19 and can move to level 1 restrictions.

Her briefing follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s earlier announcement that the country will be moving to level 1 from Monday.

Dlamini-Zuma said the country had moved from the eye of the storm and was now in a position to ease restrictions to allow for more economic activity.

She said the country has managed to slow down transmissions and recorded its lowest numbers in months.

“But thanks to the collective efforts and sacrifices of all South Africans, we have now recorded sufficient progress to move to level 1.”

Clarifying some of the restrictions, Dlamini-Zuma said funerals, for example, would now be able to have up to 100 people if the venue is big enough.

But the easing of restrictions has also come with a warning with the minister making it very clear that we are still in the grips of a pandemic.

“And therefore, we must remember that we are in this for a long hall and we must not allow fatigue and stress to take over. Instead, we must redouble our efforts.”

