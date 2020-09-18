WC ANC's Songezo Mjongile dies of cancer
Mjongile passed away in Johannesburg on Thursday following a battle with colon cancer.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape's former secretary Songezo Mjongile has died.
The party said that he was a member of the ANC's interim provincial committee in the Western Cape at the time of his death.
He was also a former provincial leader of the Congress of South African Students and was later elected as the organisation's national president.
ANC Western Cape convener Lerumo Kalako: "It's a big loss to us. Of late, he was taking his time, trying to push the ANC to really transform the economy of the country. He was really absorbed with that."