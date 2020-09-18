WC ANC's Songezo Mjongile dies of cancer

Mjongile passed away in Johannesburg on Thursday following a battle with colon cancer.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape's former secretary Songezo Mjongile has died.

Mjongile passed away in Johannesburg on Thursday following a battle with colon cancer.

The party said that he was a member of the ANC's interim provincial committee in the Western Cape at the time of his death.

He was also a former provincial leader of the Congress of South African Students and was later elected as the organisation's national president.

ANC Western Cape convener Lerumo Kalako: "It's a big loss to us. Of late, he was taking his time, trying to push the ANC to really transform the economy of the country. He was really absorbed with that."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.