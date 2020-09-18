WATCH LIVE: Cogta Minister Dlamini-Zuma gives detail on level 1 regulations

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Cabinet’s decision to further ease restrictions implemented by government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is on Friday leading the briefing by the national command council on regulations under lockdown level 1.

Some changes under alert level 1 include the authorisation of international travel and the easing of restrictions on social, religious, and political gatherings. Alcohol will now be sold from Monday to Friday, and the national curfew will apply between midnight and 4 am.

Lockdown level 1 comes into effect at midnight on Sunday, 20 September 2020.

