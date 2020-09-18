Vanderbijlpark kidnapper Tharina Human wants to meet with victim's parents

Tharina Human is starting her effective 10-year sentence after she formally confessed to kidnapping the child last year and threatening to extort R2 million from her parents.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the convicted mastermind behind the kidnapping of a six-year-old Vanderbijlpark girl on Thursday said that his client wanted to meet with the child’s parents after she pleaded guilty.

Her three co-accused also pleaded guilty to kidnapping.

The little girl was dropped off next to a road 19 hours after she was snatched.

Human’s lawyer, David Mey, said that her wish was to meet with the parents of her victim but would wait for the right time to do so.

"The parents have also indicated that they also want to have a discussion with her, and she immediately agreed to that request because that was her wish all along to do that. She couldn’t do that up until now but now she wants to do that," he said.

Human was friends with the child’s mother before she snatched the girl.

The two have not spoken since Human’s arrest, but Mey said they were busy arranging a meeting.

