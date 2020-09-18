Six people die in a fire at a tavern in King William’s Town

The blaze broke out at the business in Sweetwater on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have died in a fire at a tavern in King William's Town.

It's alleged two men entered the Eshop tavern on Thursday night and ordered everyone to leave. Some people listened and left.

Police said two suspects then threw a petrol bomb inside the premises, locked the patrons inside and fled.

Six people couldn't escape and died.

Fire crews managed to bring the fire under control and saved a few people who were still trapped inside.

Three women and a man were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The motive for the attack is not known at this stage.

