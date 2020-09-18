Sitole calls for SAPS 72-hour activation plan in the Kinnear murder case

Charl Kinnear, who had worked on many high profile gang-related cases in the Western Cape, was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has reacted with shock and outrage to the killing anti-gang unit officer Charl Kinnear.

The official was involved in the extortion case of alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

Kinnear was gunned down in Bishop Lavis on Friday afternoon.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said Sitole was saddened by the incident.

“General Sitole has tasked the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata to immediately activate the 72-Hour Activation Plan. This is a plan to mobilize critical departments including Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts, the Hawks, and Tactical Units to ensure that evidence or information that could assist in the successful investigation of this case is not lost.”

OFFICER CHARL KINNEAR ‘HAD TARGET ON HIS BACK’

It’s emerged the murdered officer had been living with a target on his back for some time before he was shot and killed on Friday afternoon.

While it's still unclear who is behind the shooting, the Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum's Graham Lindhorst said Kinnear's life has been in danger for some time.

“It’s shocking, but we expected it because there was another shooting in 11th Street and we learnt that time that it was the wrong identity it was actually for Kinnear. There were police protecting him but they withdrew afterwards. The community is shocked, totally shocked.”

