Sasco backs Nehawu’s plan to protest at the NSFAS offices next week

NSFAS is a R35 billion state-funded support programme for marginalised tertiary students.

DURBAN - The South African Students Congress (Sasco) said it supports the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), which plans to stage protests at National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) offices next week.

Nehawu wants an 8% salary increment for workers at the institution and has rejected a 4.3% increase offer by NSFAS leading to the current wage negotiation deadlock.

Sasco secretary-general Buthanani Thobela said salary increments for workers at NSFAS will improve service delivery to students.

“The issues of salaries speak to the issue of workers. Our free occupation is to ensure that NSFAS runs effectively and services the students, which are customers of NSFAS.”

There are fears that if the strike goes ahead, the disbursement of funds to students will be impacted but Nehawu’s Khaya Xaba said NSFAS needs to address this.

Sasco and Nehawu are also calling for the removal of the NSFAS administrator Randall Carolissen who they accuse of mismanaging the institution.

Meanwhile, NSFAS says it will seek guidance from National Treasury on the salary increment demands at the institution.

