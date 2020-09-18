SANDF member arrested after allegedly shooting man for not wearing a mask
It’s understood the shooting happened when the soldiers were monitoring COVID-19 compliance at a local shopping centre in the Capricorn District and they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo have arrested a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a civilian for flouting lockdown regulations.
The member allegedly shot and wounded the man after an argument ensued over the wearing of a face mask.
The Police's Vish Naidoo said: "Members of the SANDF were reportedly on duty when they approached a group of people who were not wearing masks. An altercation ensued, which resulted in the shooting of the man. The wounded man has been admitted to a local hospital. The 27-year-old soldier has appeared at the Morebeng Magistrates Court today and has been remanded in custody until 21 September when he is expected to reappear."