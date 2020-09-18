SA COVID-19 death toll ticks up to 15,772 as 67 more fatalities recorded

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,772.

The Health Ministry said that 2,128 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 655,000.

The recovery rate stands at 89.3%, meaning that 585,000 have so far recovered.

