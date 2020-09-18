20°C / 22°C
SA COVID-19 death toll ticks up to 15,772 as 67 more fatalities recorded

The Health Ministry said that 2,128 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 655,000.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,772.

The Health Ministry said that 2,128 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 655,000.

The recovery rate stands at 89.3%, meaning that 585,000 have so far recovered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

