Man accused of trying to kidnap girl (4) in Roodepoort abandons bail bid

Naseem Slamang who was caught on camera last week, running into a restaurant and violently grabbing a child by her neck made a U-turn regarding his bid for bail on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of attempting to kidnap a four-year-girl from a restaurant in Florida has abandoned his bail application in the Roodepoort Magistrate Court.

It’s understood he no longer wanted to be released because he feared for his safety.

The court granted the request and postponed the matter for further investigation.

The 24-year-old suspect also had three previous convictions and a pending case of theft.

