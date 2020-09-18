Ramaphosa: SA laws must continue to provide protection for most vulnerable

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at late human rights lawyer Advocate George Bizos' funeral on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed that the country's laws must continue to be an instrument of protection for the most vulnerable citizens.

Bizos was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Bizos, saying that he believed in justice and had legal prowess.

Ramaphosa said that the anti-apartheid activist was guided by his conscience, principals and ethics.

"For him, the struggle did not end with democracy but would only end when every man, every woman and every child in our country enjoys the rights promised to them in the Constitution."

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke hailed Bizos as someone who had a dogged commitment to freedom.

"To others, with whom he had no racial, ethnic or external attributes, he cared."

Moseneke said that Bizos "deeply hated oppression, inequality and unfairness" up until his deathbed.

