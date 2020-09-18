Parkwood gang shooting victim Nahemia Classen remembered as 'lovable' boy

The 11-year-old boy was struck in the head by a gangster's stray bullet outside his home and rushed to hospital where he was placed on life support. He eventually passed away.

CAPE TOWN - An 11-year-old boy killed in a gang shooting in Parkwood has been described as a lovable boy with a beautiful nature.

Nahemia Classen was hit by a stray bullet last week.

He was laid to rest on Thursday.

In September 2017, the same community was rocked by the murder of seven-year-old Ezra Daniels, who was killed in a hail of bullets.

Classen's aunt paid tribute to him during an emotional send-off in the Parkwood community yesterday.

"We want to thank God for blessing us as a family with such an amazing gift of life. He was an adorable, lovable bundle of joy. He crept into our hearts. He was very friendly sine he was a baby."

The 11-year-old boy was struck in the head by a gangster's stray bullet outside his home and rushed to hospital. He was placed on life support.

He eventually passed away.

Four people have been arrested.

Gang violence has claimed the lives of at least six children across Cape Town since the start of the year.

