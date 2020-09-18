Paramedics get held at gunpoint while attending to patient in Ocean View

While no injuries were reported, the EMS officials were severely traumatised.

CAPE TOWN - An ambulance crew came under attack on Friday morning in Ocean View.

The paramedics were held at gunpoint while attending to a patient in the area in the early hours of the morning.

The crew managed to get away and safely transported their patient to False Bay Hospital.

While no injuries were reported, the EMS officials were severely traumatised.

“After loading the patient, the paramedics got into the ambulance. The male got into the driver’s side of the ambulance and started the vehicle and was then approached by three male suspects. One of the suspects held the paramedic at gunpoint. As soon as the EMS paramedic saw the gun, he reacted swiftly and pulled away from the scene,” said metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick.

In 2019, officials recorded 30 attacks on ambulance crews in the Western Cape.

Between January and now, 46 attacks were reported.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.