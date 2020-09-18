Numsa, Sacca picket outside SAA offices after govt misses funding deadline

Workers demonstrated after government missed a deadline to make funding available for a restructuring plan.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) on Friday morning picketed outside the airline’s office in Kempton Park.

#numsa #sacca workers are demonstrating outside Airways Park in Kempton Park. KM pic.twitter.com/5w6yYjzPje — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2020

Administrators at the airline called creditors to a meeting on Friday.

The published rescue plan needs R10 billion at the very least to work and the cash did not materialised despite assurances from government.

The Department of Public Enterprises had repeatedly said it was been approached by unnamed private sector funders and equity investors, insisting the process was on track.

