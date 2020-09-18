20°C / 22°C
Numsa, Sacca picket outside SAA offices after govt misses funding deadline

Workers demonstrated after government missed a deadline to make funding available for a restructuring plan.

FILE: Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
FILE: Numsa and South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) members picket at the SAA Airways Park in Kempton Park on 15 November 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) on Friday morning picketed outside the airline’s office in Kempton Park.

Workers demonstrated after government missed a deadline to make funding available for a restructuring plan.

Administrators at the airline called creditors to a meeting on Friday.

The published rescue plan needs R10 billion at the very least to work and the cash did not materialised despite assurances from government.

The Department of Public Enterprises had repeatedly said it was been approached by unnamed private sector funders and equity investors, insisting the process was on track.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

