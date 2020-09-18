Numsa, SACCA give DPE another week to find money for SAA restructuring plan

Workers have been picketing outside the SAA park offices.

KEMPTON PARK - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) have given the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) another week to find the money for the South African Airways (SAA) restructuring plan or face intense protest action at their offices.

Workers picketed outside the SAA park offices.

They are angry over government’s failure to meet Thursday’s deadline to have funding ready for the liquidation process.

The administrators need R10 billion in new funding for the plan to work.

Union leaders have expressed their anger over government’s failure to secure funding to pay the workers who have taken a voluntary severance package.

SACCA’s Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi read their memorandum of demands to the workers.

“We demand that you make funding immediately available to honour the agreement you made to us and the promise you made to us. We want to know what date we will be paid.”

Vuyo Tlale from Department of Public Enterprises received the memorandum.

“I receive and accept your memorandum. I will take it back to the leadership and as you have indicated, we have seven working days to respond and we shall do so.”

The group said if they do not receive a response with a solid plan over the next week, they will launch widespread protests.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.