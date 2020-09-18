Minister Mkhize shocked and dismayed after murder of Dr Abdulhay Munshi

The anaesthetist was gunned down in Orange Grove on Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating but no arrests were yet made.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday reacted with shock to the murder of Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

The anaesthetist was gunned down in Orange Grove on Wednesday afternoon. Police are investigating but no arrests have yet been made.

Mkhize said that it was unthinkable that anyone would murder a health worker, especially at a time when the psychological and wellbeing of medical officials was under the spotlight.

“The Minister or Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has learned with shock and dismay of the passing away of Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was brutally murdered in an allegedly orchestrated attack on Wednesday afternoon,” Mkhize’s spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said in a statement.

“At a time when the safety and psychological wellbeing of our health care workers is under the spotlight, it is unthinkable that anyone would consider taking the life of a health worker; people who have been in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.”

Munshi was a co-accused in a culpable homicide case alongside pediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale over the death of a young boy.

Mkhize conveyed his condolences to the family of Munshi, his colleagues, friends, and the medical fraternity as a whole.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to do everything in their powers to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book and face the full might of the law.”

