Male motorist killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Roodepoort

JOHANNESBURG – A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Roodepoort north.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene on 5th Avenue earlier on Friday and found local authorities already investigating the site.

On closer inspection, medics found a light motor vehicle lying on its roof in the road with the man trapped inside the car.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “Medics assessed the man and found he had suffered numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead. The details surrounding the incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."

