Local rugby teams to play for Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup titles

Following the Super Fan Saturday matches in Pretoria (26 September) and the Springbok Showdown in Cape Town (3 October), the seven provincial teams will head into a double round of local action over 16 weekends with two trophies up for grabs, the Super Rugby Unlocked title and the Currie Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s seven franchises will battle it out for Super Rugby Unlocked and Currie Cup honours when the domestic season resumes next month, after a complete re-working of fixtures and competition structures has been forced by the six-month interruption.

The first round of matches which will take place from 10 October to 21 November, will be for Super Rugby Unlocked honours, with the winner coming from whichever of the Bulls, Sharks, Lions, Stormers, Cheetahs, Griquas or Pumas has the most log points.

All log points will then be carried forward into the second round (the Currie Cup which will run from 28 November to 9 January 2021).

That competition will then culminate in semi-finals (16 January) and a final on 23 January next year.

“All the teams will face each other home and away, and will enjoy two byes during the four months we believe will deliver top-class local rugby and unearth the next generation of stars for South African rugby”, said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby

“Depending on our participation in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, we’ll see our top local Springboks in action in the coming weeks and months. The impact of the pandemic on the season has been extraordinary and we have had to come up with an extraordinary solution to be able to complete the Vodacom Super Rugby season and contest the Currie Cup. We believe that this is the best solution for everyone involved”.

“We are very grateful for the excellent cooperation we’ve had from our sponsors, broadcast partner, the unions and other stakeholders to get to a point where we can actually start looking forward to actual rugby matches on weekends again”, he said.

SA Rugby also announced a five-team Provincial Under-21 competition between the Blue Bulls, Free State, Golden Lions, Sharks and Western Province.

