Golden Arrow confirms bus set alight in Mfuleni in night attack

In the first incident, at around 9pm last night, a bus was set alight in Mfuleni.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow buses have been targeted yet again in a spate of attacks between Thursday night and Friday morning.

In the first incident, at around 9pm last night, a bus was set alight in Mfuleni.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "Golden Arrow can confirm that one of our buses was set alight last night in Mfuleni as well as two failed petrol-bombings last night and two this morning. At this stage, the motive is not clear as there was no protest action in the area. One minor injury was reported this morning."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.