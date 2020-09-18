George police find woman's body next to railway line

Her body was discovered on Thursday after police arrested two suspects for the possession of alleged stolen property.

CAPE TOWN - George police are looking into the possibility that a young woman has been raped and strangled after her half-naked body was found along the railway line.

The unknown woman is believed to be in her mid-twenties.

After they were processed by officers, they informed police that they'd passed a woman lying along the train tracks.

At that stage, it was not known if she was still alive.

The police's Malcolm Poje said that officers went to investigate the claims made.

"Upon investigation, they discovered the half-naked woman lying on her stomach next to the railway line. Her hands were tied behind her back. The possibility that she could have been raped and strangled forms part of the investigation."

