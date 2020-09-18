Former Oudtshoorn councillor fails in bid to appeal murder conviction, sentence

Magdalene Titus was arrested shortly after her husband's death in December 2017. Preston Titus was a South African National Defence Force official.

CAPE TOWN - A former Oudtshoorn ANC councillor found guilty of murdering her husband has failed in her bid to appeal her conviction and sentence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes another court wouldn't have come to to a different conclusion when Magdalene Titus was fund guilty and subsequently sentenced her and her co-accused, Justice Mooi, to life behind bars.

They also received an additional three years for defeating the ends of justice.

The former councillor planned her husband's murder.

Titus offered Mooi R30,000 to kill her husband.

The pair were found guilty last November.

