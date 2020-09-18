Former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa spends first night in jail

Lungisa was convicted of the assault of a fellow councillor in 2016. He handed himself over to authorities on Thursday and was greeted by a crowd of supporters outside the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth.

CAPE TOWN - Former African National Congress (ANC) Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, has served the first night of a two-year sentence in prison.

Lungisa's conviction stems from a violent brawl in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council Chambers back in 2016.

He smashed a glass water jug over a DA councillor's head. The councillor was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Lungisa appealed the matter but it was recently dismissed by the Supreme Court.

In an attempt to have the sentence overturned he has approached the Constitutional Court.

He's also looking to extend his bail pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court case.

That means he will be back in court next week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Anelisa Ngcakani: "He has applied for bail pending the outcome of his application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court. The hearing for bail will be on Monday at the Grahamstown High Court."

She said that the NPA would oppose bail.

