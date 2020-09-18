Father of boy who died under Dr Munshi's watch denies involvement in his murder

Mohammadh Sayed has broken his silence in a statement on Friday afternoon amid widespread speculation that Munshi's death was a targeted hit.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of a 10-year-old boy who died after a medical procedure carried out by Dr Abdulhay Munshi has denied any involvement in the medic's death.

Sayed said that he has instructed his legal team to engage with the investigating and prosecuting authorities on a regular basis to ensure that justice was achieved in a legitimate matter.

Munshi died after being shot six times on Wednesday when he stopped to check his car which had been rear-ended.

He was a co-accused in a medical negligence case alongside Dr Peter Beale.

The pair had been charged with culpable homicide following the 10-year-old year's death.

