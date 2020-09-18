Family of slain doctor Abdulhay Munshi say his killing a cruel, vindictive act

Family, friends and the healthcare fraternity gathered outside Munshi’s home in Houghton on Thursday to pay their final respects to the doctor following his murder this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain anaesthetist Abdulhay Munshi have described the doctor as a man of integrity and have urged authorities to act without prejudice in the arrest of those responsible for his death.

Family, friends and the healthcare fraternity gathered outside Munshi’s home in Houghton on Thursday to pay their final respects to the doctor following his murder this week.

#DrMunshi Healthcare workers gathered outside the home of Dr Abdulhay Munshi in Houghton to express their condolences to the family of the slain doctor and stand in solidarity with healthcare practitioners. VM pic.twitter.com/ymSg6L7h6k — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 17, 2020

Munshi was one of two prominent doctors who found themselves in the midst of a medical storm after they were blamed for the death of 10-year-old Zayaan Sayed last year.

The family of Abdulhay Munshi have described his murder as a cruel and vindictive act of violence.

Munshi was shot several times at close range in Orange Grove on Wednesday.

Both Munshi and Dr Peter Beale were charged with culpable homicide and were suspended from operating at Netcare facilities after the death of Sayed.

The court case was at an early stage and had been postponed to 16 November, with Munshi and Beale out on R10,000 bail each.

Munshi’s cousin and family spokesperson, Goolam Hoosen, said that they were devastated.

"We just can't believe that this has happened to Abdulhay, our beloved cousin. This kind of tragic incident is not something that anyone can anticipate and this is a big concern for us."

Dr Munshi was laid to rest yesterday at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.