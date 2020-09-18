EWN Weather Watch: Keep hydrated as more hot weather expected over the weekend

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Grab your water bottle, make sure you get your sunscreen, and maybe try for that natural tan as more hot weather is expected throughout the country moving into the weekend:

KWAZULU-NATAL:

A maximum high of 31°C can be expected for Newcastle while Durban can expect a high of 21°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/w39QFl8iM6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Fort Beaufort can expect a high of 26°C while a partly cloudy Cape Town can expect a high of 19°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/Cjdkuno7zY — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2020

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg will see a high of 28°C while Pretoria will also see a high of 28°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/W5n1n6l7ty — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.