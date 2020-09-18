EC horse unit tracking down suspects involved in attack on horses in protest

Employees at the Fairview Racecourse went on a stabbing spree on Thursday while venting their anger over the non-payment of UIF money and other labour-related issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape horse care unit on Friday said that it was trying to identify the people involved in slaughtering one horse and stabbing several others during a protest over Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) money in Port Elizabeth.

Two of the nine horses that were attacked with pangas were in critical condition.

The horse care unit’s Carla Hazel said that they were treating the wounded horses and hoped they would make a full recovery.

“The other horses did have stab wounds that we saw there… I know one horse was definitely dead when we got there,” she said.

