Don’t be complacent, Dlamini-Zuma warns SA ahead of level 1 lockdown

Dlamini-Zuma was speaking during a briefing by the national coronavirus command council on Friday afternoon where she outlined guideline for level one of the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said more people were now being allowed at funeral and public events, but South Africans still need to be careful and not be complacent.



This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the regulations will be eased on Sunday at midnight.

The Minister said there were also new restrictions for faith gatherings.

“It doesn’t matter how big the venue is, the maximum inside the venue is 250. But if the venue is too small to accommodate 250 people at 1.5 metres, then it must be less. It must be half the size of that venue.”

She said no more than 500 people are allowed at outside venues.

With regards to travel, visitors from countries with high infection rates won't be allowed into the country.

“Other international travel, there will be a schedule of countries where the infections are high who will not be allowed temporarily until such time that their infections come under control.”

Added to this, only three main airports, O.R. Tambo and King Shaka will be in operation.

The country's ports are open to cargo, but passenger ships aren't allowed.



