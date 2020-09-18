Lockdown level 1: Travel within Africa allowed, other countries 'situational'

Dlamini-Zuma said the collective sacrifices of all South Africans have enabled the government to move the country to level one to allow for more economic activity including international travel.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has clarified the lifting of restrictions when the country moves to level one on Monday.

She briefed the media on Friday following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement this week.

Dlamini-Zuma said international travel within Africa will be allowed to and from all countries.

But outside the continent, it will depend on the situation of each country.

“International travel will be allowed from 1 October. International travel in the continent is allowed to all countries and from all countries.”

She also confirmed some of the existing restrictions that include an existing ban on night clubs. She says the curfew will now be from midnight.

“It’s night vigils and it’s the borders that I talked about, it’s the 35 borders that are closed. It’s the night clubs that were closed, it’s the initiation schools that were closed but we will be discussing those matters with the traditional leaders.”

Dlamini Zuma also said the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has had a negative impact and has reversed some of the country’s good gains.

WATCH: Dlamini-Zuma explains logic behind curfew under level 1 lockdown

