CT police probing murder of off-duty police officer in Khayelitsha

The 43-year-old sergeant, stationed at the Harare Police Station, was murdered while sitting in his vehicle in front of his home.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a murder case after an officer was killed in Harare, Khayelitsha.

An off duty police officer was shot and killed on Thursday morning.

The police's Andrè Traut: "Police detectives are probing the circumstances that led to the death of an off-duty police officer. The motive for murder is unknown at this stage."

