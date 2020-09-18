Cape Town Int. Airport readying to welcome international travellers in October

On Friday, airport officials briefed City and provincial government on precautionary measures that have been put in place for when the airport will recieve international travellers as per the new regulations under alert level 1.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has begun preparations to welcome overseas visitors from 1 October.

On Friday, airport officials briefed City and provincial government on precautionary measures that have been put in place.

CTIA is one of three airports that will open to foreign travellers including Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport and King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

The Cape Town airport was not as busy as at the start of the year – but it seems to be picking up, as domestic travellers move in and out more frequently.

General Manager Deon Cloete said at the airport, there are screens at various service points, COVID-19 monitors on the floor, and social distancing and screening protocols in place.

He said before lockdown the airport would accommodate 35,000 to 40,000 passengers a day.

Cloete said last month they worked with just over 100,000 domestic travellers.

“We are now back to almost 50 flights a day and that is good. We are probably at around 20% of where we historically were, so we’ve got a long way to go.”

Cloete adds that the number of travellers in the first part of September is as high as last month's total figure.

MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said there was no doubt that the Mother City is ready.

“International travellers need to have confidence that we’ve got the relevant health and safety protocols in place so that they can safely in this environment.”

