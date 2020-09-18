20°C / 22°C
Cape Town cop Charl Kinnear shot dead

At the time of his murder, Kinnear was the investigating officer in the extortion case of alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack.

Investigating officer Colonel Charl Kinnear (left). Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Investigating officer Colonel Charl Kinnear (left). Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Eyewitness News one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG –Eyewitness News has learnt that the investigating officer in the extortion case of alleged Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack has been shot dead.

The officer is confirmed to be Charl Kinnear.

He was also involved in the investigation of Colin Booysen who is the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome 'Donkey' Booysen.

EWN is awaiting further details from the police.

More details to follow

