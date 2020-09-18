Over 40 attacks on W. Cape EMS personnel recorded since January 2020

CAPE TOWN - An ambulance crew has been left severely traumatised after coming under attack in Ocean View.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

Metro Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials loaded a patient into their ambulance in Ocean View at around 3 am on Friday morning.

The female paramedic got inside with the patient while the male paramedic climbed into the driver’s seat of the ambulance.

Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said he was then approached by three men.

“One of the suspects held the paramedic at gunpoint. As soon as the EMS paramedics saw the gun, he reacted swiftly and pulled away from the scene. He then proceeded to a safe area and informed his colleague and patient about what had transpired.”

The patient was taken to False Bay Hospital.

Bessick said in 2019, officials recorded 30 attacks on ambulance crews in the province.

Between January and now, 46 attacks have been reported.

