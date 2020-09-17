With audience limits, entertainment sector firms worried about covering costs

From Sunday midnight, venues for entertainment such as gyms and theatres – which were limited to no more than 50 people - will now be allowed to accommodate up to 50% of their venue’s capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - With many celebrating the latest relaxation of lockdown regulations, businesses in the entertainment sector are worried about how they will cover all their expenses with limitations on their audiences.



From Sunday midnight, venues for exercise, recreation and entertainment such as gyms and theatres – which were limited to no more than 50 people - will now be allowed to accommodate up to 50% of their venue’s capacity as determined by available floor space and subject to social distancing and other health protocols.

The South African Creative Practitioners union’s (Sacpu) Rudolph Mamabolo said: "If you are creating restrictions as to how many people should be attending, you are creating a problem because most of the events of the creators are not subsidised. Like in the other industries in the country, they are dependent on the audience that will be attending. Who's going to subsidise the other 50%?"

