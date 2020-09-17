Winde welcomes move to level 1 but warns WC not to be complacent about COVID-19

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the move to level 1 of the national lockdown and has stressed that this is not the time to become complacent.

He said that the province had been able to move to lower alert levels while still recording decreasing case numbers and that the move to alert level one must continue the same trend.

Winde said that now more than ever, people should take seriously the strongest defences available against COVID-19 - the wearing of masks, sanitising and washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

"I don't want people to suddenly relax. The whole world has these second waves and I'm watching some fo these countries and thinking: 'No, we can't' step back.'"

Winde said that the tourism sector was one of the leading job creators in the Western Cape and the resumption of international travel from the start of October would allow for international travel over the traditional peak summer season.

"This is when so many of our entrepreneurs at least make their money to see themselves through the winter, it means that people get to claw their jobs back. But we have to convince those visitors that they can still come and see us but whatever we do safely, we don't become spreaders and we're really going to put a huge effort in to ensure that we don't get a second wave while growing our economy."

