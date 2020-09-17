WHO warns of 'alarming rates of transmission' of virus in Europe

"The September case numbers... should serve as a wake-up call for all of us," the WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said.

COPENHAGEN - The European chapter of the World Health Organization on Thursday said it saw "alarming rates of transmission" of COVID-19 across the region and warned countries against shortening quarantine periods.

"Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region," he told a press conference, as the organisation said it was concerned about countries which had decided to shorten quarantine requirements.

