WATCH LIVE: SA bids farewell to human rights champion George Bizos

World-renowned human rights activist George Bizos will be laid to rest today at the Westpark Cemetery in Randburg. Bizos died last week at the age of 92. His final send-off is set to begin at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg.

Preparations under way for the funeral of human rights activist George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on 17 September 2020. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - World-renowned human rights activist George Bizos will be laid to rest today at the Westpark Cemetery in Randburg.

Bizos died last week at the age of 92.

His final send-off is set to begin at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg.

WATCH: SA bids farewell to human rights champion George Bizos

