WATCH LIVE: SA bids farewell to human rights champion George Bizos

World-renowned human rights activist George Bizos will be laid to rest today at the Westpark Cemetery in Randburg. Bizos died last week at the age of 92. His final send-off is set to begin at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg.

WATCH: SA bids farewell to human rights champion George Bizos