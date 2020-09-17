WATCH LIVE: SA bids farewell to human rights champion George Bizos
World-renowned human rights activist George Bizos will be laid to rest today at the Westpark Cemetery in Randburg. Bizos died last week at the age of 92. His final send-off is set to begin at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg.
