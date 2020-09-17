Vanderbijlpark kidnapping mastermind handed effective 10 years in jail

Tharina Human has confessed to kidnapping the six-year-old girl in September last year as well as threatening her father.

JOHANNESBURG - The mastermind behind the kidnapping of a six-year-old Vanderbijlpark girl has been sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars.

Her co-accused have received sentences of between eight and five years imprisonment.

The little girl was snatched near her school last year and was dropped off near a road 19 hours later.

The kidnappers tried to extort a R2 million ransom from the parents but failed.

Tharina Human has confessed to kidnapping the six-year-old girl in September last year as well as threatening her father.

Human told the child's parents that they would harm her if the R2 million was not paid.

She later confessed that she owed drug lords money.

During the bail bid, the court also heard that she even considered faking her own kidnapping to get the money.

The transaction, however, never materialised and the girl was dropped off next to the road in the early hours of the morning.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.