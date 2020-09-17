TS Galaxy secure Premier division status

The club released a statement on their website stating that “the acquisition comes at the back of lengthy and delicate discussions, where a mutual agreement was finally reached by both parties …”.

JOHANNESBURG - TS Galaxy announced on Thursday that they had acquired the Premiership status of Highlands Park and would therefore compete in the top division of South African football when the 2020/21 campaign kicks off.

The team from Mpumalanga also confirmed that there would be a number of changes to the backroom staff and management.

“The Rockets are excited to welcome back Dan “Dance” Malesela who will serve as the head coach of the Club. The accomplishments of Malesela with TS Galaxy are well documented, having led the club to its historic Nedbank Cup triumph which has made TS Galaxy the only Club from the lower ranks to win South Africa’s FA Cup.”

Malesela will be assisted by Esau Mtsweni, who joined the club last season as an assistant coach.

“Another technical change will then see Mabhuti Khenyeza shifting focus to the development structures of the club as head coach of the MultChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side. In addition, the Rockets are proud to welcome former Bidvest Wits FC player and goalkeeper coach, Tyron Damons, who will be heading up the goalkeeping department. Veteran defender, Thabo Nthethe, who signed with the club last season, will now serve as the team manager”.

TS Galaxy also confirmed that their status in the GladAfrica Championship had been sold back to its former holders, Cape Town All Stars.

