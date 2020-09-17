Theft suspects in George lead police to woman’s body

Police in the Western Cape say they are investigating a murder case after they were led to the lifeless body of a woman along the railway line in the area.

CAPE TOWN – A young woman's body has been discovered in George.

Officers on patrol arrested two suspects for the possible possession of stolen property, and while they were being processed, they told police they had passed the body along the railway line.

The police's Malcolm Poje said: “The possibility that she could have been raped forms part of the murder investigation. We appeal on anyone with information regarding the incident or who can assist with the identification of the woman to please contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Jerome Malan, at the George detectives branch.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.